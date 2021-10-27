accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £371.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 830.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 710.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

