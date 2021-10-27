FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.51 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON TFW opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
