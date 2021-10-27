FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.51 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TFW opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

