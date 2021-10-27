Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FSFL opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21. Foresight Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

