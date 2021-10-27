KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

