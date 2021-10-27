RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Cut to C at TheStreet

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

