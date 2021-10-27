Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MGAM opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.08. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 237.05 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.
In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
