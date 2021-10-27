Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.08. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 237.05 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.