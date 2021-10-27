Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.42

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

SNLAY stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

SNLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

