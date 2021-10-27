BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,460.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $20,460.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00255033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00105728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

