Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of THC opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.