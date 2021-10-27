Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Shares of KE stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.99.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,290. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

