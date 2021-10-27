Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.