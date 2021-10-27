Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

