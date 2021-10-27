Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Balchem worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 210.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $156.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

