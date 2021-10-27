Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.