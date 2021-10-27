Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 71,368 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

