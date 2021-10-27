Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

