NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,789.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

