1st Source Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

