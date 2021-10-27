TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

