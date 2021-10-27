Franklin Resources Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.