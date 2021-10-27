Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,094 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

