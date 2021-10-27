California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.