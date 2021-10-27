Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 574.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.