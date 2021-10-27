Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 13,462 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 103.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

TMHC stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.