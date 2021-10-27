Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 174.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

