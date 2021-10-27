Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 888 (888)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 888 (LON: 888) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – 888 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – 888 had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – 888 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – 888 had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

888 opened at GBX 393 ($5.13) on Wednesday. 888 Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52). Also, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

