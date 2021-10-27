Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,195 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

