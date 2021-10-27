Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,195 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

