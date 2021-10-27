Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 6,586 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 479,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

