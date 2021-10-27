Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

