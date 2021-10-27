DPRating Market Capitalization Reaches $666,429.72 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $666,429.72 and approximately $73,683.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

