B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.