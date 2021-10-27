PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

