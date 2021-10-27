Arweave (AR) Price Hits $48.18

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $48.18 or 0.00081761 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $63.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

