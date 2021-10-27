$0.56 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

