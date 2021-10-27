$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OFC stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

