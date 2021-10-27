ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.