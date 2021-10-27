BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

IS stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $109,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

