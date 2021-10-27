PLAYSTUDIOS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average volume of 1,065 call options.

MYPS stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

