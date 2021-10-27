Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic stock opened at €134.55 ($158.29) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €137.49 and a 200-day moving average of €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

