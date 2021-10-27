Ryerson (RYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.630-$1.730 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.