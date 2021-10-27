Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

