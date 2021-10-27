Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

HOOD opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

