CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 198,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

