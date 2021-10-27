CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $315.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

