AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $235.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.