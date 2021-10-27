Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $796,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,605,000 after purchasing an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,848,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

