CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 93,813 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,813 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.