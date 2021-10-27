Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

