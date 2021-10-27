Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to “Buy”

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

